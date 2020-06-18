Star Wars Fans Turned Luke Into A Woman, And Mark Hamill Approves

A female Luke Skywalker is certainly an interesting thought experiment if nothing else. It wouldn't have to change Star Wars in any major way from a plot perspective, but it certainly would have changed the franchise in little ways. And considering how popular Star Wars became, it could have had a major impact on the industry as a whole. We saw lots of movies that came out following Star Wars that tried to find success with similar films, if a female protagonist had been part of that equation, just imagine how many more we would have seen back in the '70s and '80s.