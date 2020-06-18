How Lena Dunham Influenced The King Of Staten Island

The King of Staten Island has plenty of the Judd Apatow trademarks. Starring Pete Davidson, it’s a story about Scott, a young man still living with his mother and struggling with the loss of his father who died in a firefighter accident. He dreams of being a tattoo artist, but never really does anything about it. The theme of heroes being lost in their life situations crosses over quite a bit between Judd Apatow and Lena Dunham’s work. What's more, the movie mirrors Davidson's real-life struggles-- a personal touch that mirrors Dunham's type of writing.