Machine Gun Kelly Says He's ‘In Love’ In New Post With Megan Fox, But Is He Trolling?

Leave a Comment
By now it’s no secret that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spending a lot of time together after her split from longtime hubby Brian Austin Green. They’ve been seen picking up takeout and getting cozy in the “Bloody Valentine” video. Now, though rumors indicate things aren’t too serious, Machine Gun Kelly did say he was “in love.” But is he just trolling?
On Tuesday, the rapper and musician posted to Instagram stories. He showed his followers a photo of a meal he was sharing with an unidentified brunette woman who was wearing a leather jacket and ripped jeans. The two were sharing a romantic picnic with a view, some roses and a really yummy-looking box of sushi, an image which Machine Gun Kelly captioned “in love.”
The problem is, he doesn’t really say what he’s in love with? Is it the girl? The food? The view? Could be any of those, really, and while it certainly seems to be Megan Fox in the post, even that’s not confirmed. That's probably exactly the way this image was intended, particularly given there's a follow-up.
What I can confirm is the meal, the view and the roses are all pretty flipping cool and a follow-up post seems to indicate that perhaps Machine Gun Kelly was, in fact, referring to being in love with the experience. This would square with the rumor mill, which has noted the singer and Megan Fox are just having fun right now.
Shot two seems to be all about the sunset and enjoying the moment in good company, which may be exactly what Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are up to. Like other notable celebrity couple Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, Fox and MGK also met on the set of a movie. In their case, the flick was Midnight in the Switchgrass, an upcoming film also starring Emile Hirsch and Bruce Willis.
That gig led the two to start spending time together. Shortly after Megan Fox’s split from Brian Austin Green, she also appeared in her underwear in the “Bloody Valentine” video, which at the time of this writing had well over 20 million views. They’ve also been spotted spending together around town on various occasions, which is why Fox is expected to be the person in the images.
Fox was recently spotted leaving Machine Gun Kelly’s home in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning and the two seem to be continuing to grow closer, per TMZ. Meanwhile, Brian Austin Green was spotted with Courtney Stodden, though it’s been confirmed the two are not dating. We’ll let you know as these romances fester or continue to heat up; besides, whatever’s happening, it’s certainly good press for Midnight in the Switchgrass.