Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Living Together After Welcoming Their Baby? Here’s What An Insider Says
What's happening with this couple?
Celebrity couples have a habit of capturing the public's attention, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Another pair that's been making headlines for years is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who recently celebrated the birth of their daughter amidst break-up rumors. And an alleged insider revealed whether or not they're living together amidst coparenting.
Megan Fox gave birth to her new child with Machine Gun Kelly back in March, a baby girl. Unfortunately it looks like they have once again broken up, and with Fox and MGK coparenting during this exciting time. An anonymous insider spoke to People about what's going on behind the scenes, and claimed they're not living together or rekindling their romantic connection. In their words:
Well, it certainly sounds like this former couple isn't getting back together anytime soon. But Fox has been coparenting with ex Brian Austin Green for years, and it seems like she knows how to have MGK in her life without re-igniting that spark.
This anonymous source alleges that, while Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker is permitted to sleep over as they co-parent their newborn, that doesn't mean that the former couple will be moving in together. Instead, the romantic connection between the two is reportedly over for the time being.
When Megan Fox announced her pregnancy, reports online that she and Machine Gun Kelly were back together after putting in tons of work and therapy on their relationship. Unfortunately something happened behind the scenes and they had another split.
This latest report coincides with earlier claims that Megan Fox is putting up a wall with Machine Gun Kelly, and keeping their relationship purely parental. This might be a healthy choice depending on whatever went down behind the scenes. And since the Transformers actress is already experienced in co-parenting with an ex, it would stand to reason that she'd be able to establish a similar arrangement with MGK. Of course, it's possible that this anonymous insider is simply making up stories, so we might want to take this report with a grain of salt for the time being.
From all of the reports and rumors swirling around the former couple, it sounds like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are putting their new daughter first. And while they're wildly famous, plenty of parents out there can likely relate to the unique challenges of raising a child with an ex. Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Thanks Goodness For Jaws’ Anniversary Because The Movie Has A Popcorn Bucket Now That’s Just Too Perfect
Halle Berry Nearly Dealt With A Wardrobe Malfunction Every Time She Walked At The Met Gala, But Her Dress Designer Spoke Out About Why They Went There With The Theme