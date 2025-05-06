Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Living Together After Welcoming Their Baby? Here’s What An Insider Says

Celebrity couples have a habit of capturing the public's attention, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Another pair that's been making headlines for years is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who recently celebrated the birth of their daughter amidst break-up rumors. And an alleged insider revealed whether or not they're living together amidst coparenting.

Megan Fox gave birth to her new child with Machine Gun Kelly back in March, a baby girl. Unfortunately it looks like they have once again broken up, and with Fox and MGK coparenting during this exciting time. An anonymous insider spoke to People about what's going on behind the scenes, and claimed they're not living together or rekindling their romantic connection. In their words:

Megan and Colson are not back together. Their relationship remains focused strictly on coparenting their baby girl. While Colson does occasionally stay at Megan's house, it's only part-time and solely to spend time with the baby. They're committed to being present for their daughter, but they're not living together or romantically involved.

Well, it certainly sounds like this former couple isn't getting back together anytime soon. But Fox has been coparenting with ex Brian Austin Green for years, and it seems like she knows how to have MGK in her life without re-igniting that spark.

This anonymous source alleges that, while Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker is permitted to sleep over as they co-parent their newborn, that doesn't mean that the former couple will be moving in together. Instead, the romantic connection between the two is reportedly over for the time being.

(Image credit: XYZ Films/Open Road Films)

When Megan Fox announced her pregnancy, reports online that she and Machine Gun Kelly were back together after putting in tons of work and therapy on their relationship. Unfortunately something happened behind the scenes and they had another split.

This latest report coincides with earlier claims that Megan Fox is putting up a wall with Machine Gun Kelly, and keeping their relationship purely parental. This might be a healthy choice depending on whatever went down behind the scenes. And since the Transformers actress is already experienced in co-parenting with an ex, it would stand to reason that she'd be able to establish a similar arrangement with MGK. Of course, it's possible that this anonymous insider is simply making up stories, so we might want to take this report with a grain of salt for the time being.

From all of the reports and rumors swirling around the former couple, it sounds like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are putting their new daughter first. And while they're wildly famous, plenty of parents out there can likely relate to the unique challenges of raising a child with an ex. Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us.