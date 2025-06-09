Megan Fox And MGK Are Only Co-Parenting Right Now, But She Allegedly Has Strong Feelings About Him Flirting With Other Women

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may no longer be together, but they're still in each other's lives. In December 2024, a month after the Transformers actress revealed her pregnancy, it was reported that she and MGK split up. Per rumors, Fox reportedly found some upsetting “material” on the rapper's phone. Fox and MGK still aren't an item, according to insiders, but they are still co-parenting their baby girl, who was born in March. Although they're no longer romantically involved, a source claims Fox still has strong feelings about her baby daddy flirting with other women.

Last month, inTouch Weekly reported that Sydney Sweeney was spotted with MGK, sharing what looked like a warm moment between the two at the opening of the Palm Tree Club at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. Sometime after fan-captured video footage showed them chatting and sharing a hug, a source told the outlet that Megan Fox allegedly doesn’t want the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer to flirt with other women:

Megan has just had his baby. The last thing she should have to be doing right now is stressing over what he’s posting or who he’s flirting with. She went through a lot during the pregnancy, and it’s been an emotional roller-coaster. Now, she’s trying to focus on bonding with the baby and recovering, but MGK isn’t making it easy.

When Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially split, an insider didn’t hold back about the actress's feelings. They reported that Fox was “devastated” despite breaking up with him and that she allegedly had issues Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker. After the birth of their baby, their apparent focus is on raising their daughter and doing “what’s best” for her.

Another insider made claims in April that the ex-couple’s co-parenting strategy reportedly involved Megan Fox letting Machine Gun Kelly help out with their daughter “under her roof." it was also said that she’d “closed the door” on their relationship. Still, inTouch Weekly’s source continued to talk about how the “Emo Girl” singer allegedly flirting with other women could make things complicated between the two parents:

She still loves him and doesn’t want to see him flirting with other women. His argument is that he’s doing nothing wrong because things between them aren’t exactly traditional, but regardless of what label they want to put on this, the fact is they’re still spending a ton of time together, and the lines are very blurred.

Megan Fox reportedly had friends support her through her breakup, including Kourtney Kardashian, who reportedly provided “a shoulder to cry on." The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress' ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, also called out MGK over his supposed treatment of Fox. InTouch’s source went on to talk about what Fox's friends are reportedly saying now:

Her friends are furious and so frustrated that she’s letting herself be treated this way. They think she deserves far better and are begging her to put some distance between them for the sake of her sanity.

Previous reports claimed that Megan Fox’s alleged goal with MGK was to ultimately create “a little family” of sorts. Nevertheless, she's apparently “keeping up a huge wall” until she feels she can fully trust her former lover. The ex-couple is reportedly not living together, with the “Rap Devil” performer purportedly staying at Fox’s house on occasion to spend time with their daughter.

Amid these allegations that Megan Fox does not want her ex to flirt with other women, the two are reportedly still committed to making their situation work. Whether or not that dynamic changes for one reason or another down the road remains to be seen.