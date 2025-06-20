After Machine Gun Kelly Revealed The Unique Name Of His And Megan Fox’s Baby In Viral Post, He Explained Its Meaning

After Megan Fox gave birth to her and Machine Gun Kelly’s baby girl this past March, rumors swirled around the child’s name. Some began to assume that the little one had been named “Celestial Seed” after Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – referred to her as such in his birth announcement post. MGK eventually denied that was her name and, earlier this week, he confirmed that his latest daughter’s name is Saga Blade Fox-Baker. Now, Kelly is explaining how he and his baby’s mother arrived at that particular moniker.

MGK participated in the Citi Concert Series, which is sponsored by The Today Show. Amid a performance, The 35-year-old singer/songwriter caught up with the morning talk show to discuss his music as well as fatherhood. When talking about Blade Saga’s name, the “Rap Devil” performer explained that it refers to the ups and downs that he and Megan Fox have had when it comes to welcoming a baby of their own:

The five years of her culmination of coming, disappearing, coming back again, disappearing, coming back again — she is an epic story, and that’s what Saga means. I think she has a storytelling future ahead of her.

In early 2024, now-39-year-old Megan Fox disclosed via her book – Pretty Boys Are Poisonous – that she and Machine Gun Kelly experienced a miscarriage. So, based on MGK’s comments, Saga Blade’s name and her existence as a whole represent the culmination of a tough journey. Based on the comments and posts they’ve shared thus far, the two parents are infatuated with their little girl, who’s Fox’s fourth child and Kelly’s second. Check out the post with which MGK confirmed the baby’s name to the world:

A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly) A photo posted by on

More on Megan Fox and MGK (Image credit: Bad Boy/Interscope Records) Megan Fox And MGK Are Only Co-Parenting Right Now, But She Allegedly Has Strong Feelings About Him Flirting With Other Women

Megan Fox confirmed her pregnancy in November 2024, doing so by sharing a since-deleted post featuring a photo that showed her dripping in black, ooze-like goo. That news came months after she and Colson Baker broke up due to alleged infidelity on his part. After news of the baby’s birth was revealed, Baker’s announcement post went viral. While much attention has been on Saga Blade, there have also been questions regarding the status of Kelly and Fox’s relationship.

Since the baby’s birth, insiders have alleged that the Fox/MGK romance is still done. They’re also not living together, though sources also allege that the rockstar does occasionally stay at Fox’s house part time for the purposes of taking care of their child. It’s also been alleged that Kelly – who also shares 15-year-old daughter Casey with ex-partner Emma Cannon – has “completely changed” since the baby was born. If unnamed individuals are to be believed, Fox has been impressed by that, but Kelly has some praise for her:

Megan’s a great mom and she’s killing it — I’m so excited.

For the most part, MGK and Megan Fox have opted to keep the details of their new domestic situation private. At the very least, going by the Good Mourning director’s latest comments, he’s ecstatic over the birth of Saga Blade. I’d be lying if I said that I expected that to be the baby’s name but, considering what her parents have been through with miscarriages, it seems to be an apt name.