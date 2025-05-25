MGK’s New Lyrics Seem To Nod At Megan Fox Weeks After Couple Confirmed Their Baby’s Not Named ‘Celestial Seed’

The relationship between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly has seen its share of twists and turns over the last several years. Both stars are now forever linked to each other as, this past March, Fox welcomed their daughter. Since then, reports have indicated that Fox and MGK are not together, and it doesn’t seem as though they’ll rekindle their romance. Now, it would appear that MGK might be referencing his co-parent and former fiancé via the lyrics of his new song. This comes after the rapper cleared the air regarding his child’s name.

Why Machine Gun Kelly’s Lyrics Might Be Referencing Megan Fox?

35-year-old Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, just released “cliche,” and the video is available on his YouTube channel. The video sees the performer in multiple locales including a car wash, an open road and even on top of a moving train car. When listening to the lyrics, some may notice that at one point, Baker makes an appeal to his “baby.” The lyrics specifically go, “Tell me, would you stay with me?/Baby, we could make this home.” He also says, “You should run away with me/Even if you’re better off alone.”

Although it can’t be said for sure if there’s a deeper meaning to this, on the surface, it might appear as though he’s trying to appeal to the mother of his child. MGK and 39-year-old Megan Fox have reportedly found themselves in a very different kind of reality following the birth of their first child together. It was after the baby girl was born that sources poured water on the chances of Fox and MGK getting back together. However, it was also reported that they’d been co-parenting together and had forged a firm dynamic.

Sources also indicated that Machine Gun Kelly had “completely changed” after his latest child’s arrival. Kelly and Megan Fox aren’t living together, but he does allegedly stay at Fox’s house part-time to help tend to their child. Fox is allegedly pleased with how Kelly is handling himself, though she’s apparently still “keeping up a huge wall” from a romantic standpoint. The jury is out on whether Kelly is making an appeal via song for that reason but, for now, you can watch his music video below:

mgk - cliché (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

At this point, the “Wild Boy” performer and his baby mother aren’t sharing too many details about their child. However, the songwriter did clear up one bit of confusion after his little one’s birth.

What Did Machine Gun Kelly Say About His Daughter's Name?

Following the birth of his daughter, MGK took to social media to announce the news. It was at that time that he declared that his and Megan Fox’s “celestial seed” had officially entered the world. Shortly after, some fans seemed to have the impression that celestial seed was actually the baby’s name. That prompted MGK to head over to his Instagram story to share the following piece of clarification:

Wait Guys, her name’s not celestial seed. Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.

That certainly would’ve been quite a unique name, but it seems that’s not what Colson Baker and Megan Fox opted to go with. As of this writing, the Jennfer’s Body star has yet to reveal her bundle of joy’s name. Based on her former partner’s comments, she’ll do so when she feels the time is right. Fans will just have to wait for those details and to see if Fox and Baker actually do reconcile and “run away” together per the suggestion in “cliche.”