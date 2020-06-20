Walt Disney World's Scariest Attraction: The History of ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter

Throughout Walt Disney World's history, that are a lot of unique attractions. While it often feels like every piece of Magic Kingdom has been there since it opened in 1971, the park, like every Disney park, has gone through a number of changes. To be sure, a lot of the park's early attractions have been replaced by something new, but not everything that has been closed down is even close to that old. One attraction that Disney World fans still talk about would only be 25 years old today if were still around, which is fairly young in the grand scheme of things. But ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter was something quite different, as it's generally agreed to be the scariest attraction ever put in a Disney park.