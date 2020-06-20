Not Everyone Is Super Happy Disneyland Is Opening So Soon

A Change.org petition, started by a user named We Are Anonymous, condemns Disney’s decision to open the theme park. It cites the fact that there are more COVID-19 cases now than there were when the park closed in March and states that cases are continuing to rise. The petition writers also reference public health officials’ concerns about a second wave of the pandemic being worse than the first. Given these factors, they argue, “now is not the time” to reopen Disneyland and say that the decision to do so means they’re putting their financial concerns over the health and safety of visitors.