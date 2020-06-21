Netflix's 365 Days Sex Scenes Are So Real Looking They've Fooled The Audience

Leave a Comment
365 DNI, known as 365 Days in the English language version of Netflix has been a hot movie since its release earlier in June. It’s so steamy, in fact, that it has both drawn comparisons to Fifty Shades of Grey while also convincing some viewers that the sex scenes are the real deal.
Seriously, a lot of Twitter users are shocked by the cinematography in the sex scenes and can’t figure out how some of the most intense shots of Massimo and Laura (Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka) were accomplished without being filmed like porn. Here’s one such comment from Twitter user Maleni Evelyn Ramos.
Others aren’t being straight up accusatory about how those sex scenes were shot, but have been a little confused online in regards to how they got those really intimate moments to look so real. According to Lauren Snowball:
Other user Ron B revealed the moment that 365 DNI really sold him on the acting during the sex scene. Note:I suppose this one features a minor spoiler if you haven’t watched the Netflix flick yet.
Unfortunately for all of these amateur sleuths on the Internet, denials that 365 Days is actually classy porn have been running around from multiple sources. In fact, lead actor Michele Morrone previously said on Instagram (via Just Jared) that while he and his co-star strove to make the scenes really it really is just movie magic.
It seems like real because we are good actors. It wasn’t real. I know that many people write me that, ‘Oh my god, it was real!’ But at the same time, it wasn’t real. That’s impossible.
I mean, it’s not impossible for real sex to be shot on film, though it may have been impossible for the movie. Porn flicks film sexual acts all of the time, but there’s also certainly a difference between the types of releases actors sign for porn films versus what they might sign for an erotic drama in the vein of 365 Days. Lest you disbelieve Michele Morrone though, cinematographer Blanka Lipinska also said the sex scenes were meant to look as real as possible without being real, telling Variety:
We wanted the camera to be as much invisible as possible, to let them act, so indeed the takes were very, very long. We created the most intimate atmosphere we could for the actors. We reduced the on-set crew to an absolute minimum. As it was handheld I was following their action, and trying to show their passion in a natural but beautiful way. We wanted this sex to be pretty authentic. We wanted the viewer to hear their whispers, heavy breaths and we wanted to show the sweat, passion. Be natural, authentic, but not to cross the border of pornography.
Regardless, even though some people have seen the quotes and know the scenes weren’t legitimate sex, Twitter users like Sonya Cope still feel they are pretty dang believable. Here’s her take.
Although 365 Days ends on a big of a cliffhanger, it’s also based on a popular books series and a sequel Ten Dzien has been published. So there could be more erotica where this one came from. We’ll keep you updated as programming goes back into production as the world opens up.