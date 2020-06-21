Gorgeous Star Wars Fan Poster Unites Luke, Vader And Even An Older Anakin

Leave a Comment
The Star Wars mythos encompasses a wide range of characters across different mediums and time periods, but the franchise ultimately revolves around the Skywalker family. One of the most compelling aspects of the family is the relationship between father and son Anakin (Darth Vader) and Luke Skywalker. Over the course of the Original Trilogy, the two forged a complex connection, and the Prequel Trilogy would only further highlight the parallels between them. Now, an incredible piece of fan art has beautifully illustrated their connection.
Visual artist Yadvender Singh Rana took to Instagram to unveil a stunning piece of art that encapsulates Luke and Anakin Skywalker’s relationship. The image includes the different variations of the characters that appear throughout the Star Wars saga as well as their duel on the second Death Star. Rana even include an original version of an older Anakin. Check out the amazing artwork for yourself down below:
It would be hard for many Star Wars fans not to stand back and marvel at this piece of artwork. What’s particularly impressive is the older version of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker who, physically, resembles Luke Skywalker as he appears in the Sequel Trilogy.
The sense of duality in the piece should also be noted, as it marks the differences between the characters. The side by side of their younger selves puts the appropriate emphasis on where both characters were mentally at that point in their lives. Luke, of course, was a less experienced but steadfast Jedi, while Anakin was a powerful warrior who was unsure of his place within the Jedi Order.
It’s rare that you see a father/son relationship that’s as complex as Anakin and Luke’s. Due to fate (and the machinations of Emperor Palpatine), the two never got to truly be there for each other, and as a result, their first direct conversation (in the films anyway) was a lightsaber dual.
While things started out rocky, the two would eventually get a somewhat happy ending. Luke would ultimately manage to save his father from the Dark Side of the Force, while Anakin would save his son from death at the hands of Palpatine. It’s definitely a poetic way to provide closure for their story.
In a way, there’s also a beauty to their connection, which is masterfully captured in this piece of fan art. They may have their differences and their journeys certainly took them down different paths. But in the end, the two men are bound together by not only the Force by blood as well.
Despite the Skywalker Saga having officially come to a close, the Skywalker family will more than likely be the first thing fans think about whenever they reflect on Star Wars. And beyond the films, there’s still room for us to learn more about these powerful Jedi.
Star Wars’ Skywalker Saga is now available to stream in its entirety on Disney+.