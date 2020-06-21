Gorgeous Star Wars Fan Poster Unites Luke, Vader And Even An Older Anakin

View this post on Instagram

This is by far the most requested Split series artwork that I've ever made. Many of us know about the mythology of Star wars, of Anakin and Luke Skywalker. I started making this work with Luke and Vader, but then I thought, why not show father and son together. I also made an older version of Anakin, with the hair and beard. I mean, what if he never turned to the dark side, I think that is the look he might've had in that alternate timeline. I also included the legendary duel of luke and vader, but I used the interior of Emperor Palpatine's chamber from 'Return of the Jedi'. This one took quite a while, as y'all can see that I'm not posting regularly. I've been really busy with work and commission pieces that are still in the pipeline. So the content making for my Instagram is kinda struggling at the moment. Apologies for the lack of activity. I hope y'all will like this one.