Watch Gwyneth Paltrow’s Teenage Son Eagerly Crash Her Interview With Jimmy Fallon

If you're working from home right now and your kids are also there, then it's something of a balancing act figuring out how to get all the work done while making sure the family is also taken care of. The last thing you need is the toddler coming into the room and raising hell in the background of a very important conference call. Of course, since a lot of live television is being handled in exactly the same way as a company meeting, the same rules largely apply. As Gwyneth Paltrow learned on her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The actress and Goop magnet appeared on The Tonight Show last week and the topic turned to her family, at which point, the family arrived. 14-year-old Moses Martin was probably sitting off camera watching his mom record her appearance on the show, and so when it was brought up that Jimmy Fallon hadn't seen the kid in years, he popped into the background to say hello. Check it out.
Moses is the younger of Gwynth Patrow's two kids with Chris Martin. Moses is 14 while Apple is 16 and while I've never met the kids, I'm feeling a bit like Jimmy Fallon right now because it feels like it hasn't been anything close to 16 years since we all decided that we all decided it was somehow really important what Gwyneth Paltrow named her daughter.
Moses gets to do his own little interview, talking about how he's spending his time playing guitar and just generally trying to stay positive.
It feels like the Moses appearance was planned, or at the very least, unsurprising, but both Fallon and Paltrow seem to have been quite surprised by it all, and claim that the timing of the teen showing up just as he had been discussed was a coincidence. Perhaps he was lurking nearby and popped in when he heard his name being mentioned. If there's been a silver lining to the fact that all the late shows have been going with this new format, it's certainly that you see people in a much more real environment, and that unique things like this can happen when they never would on the normal Tonight Show stage. It certainly keeps things interesting.
Jimmy Fallon and Gwyneth Paltrow then spend most of the rest of the clip just talking about their families and kids, the way that the rest of us do when we talk to our friends and family via the computer now that we can't do the same thing in person.
Who knows how much longer we're going to watching late night TV like this. It's certainly got some interesting elements to it, but most people would probably be more than happy seeing the old format, if only because that means things are getting back to normal.