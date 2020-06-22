Epic Spider-Man 3 Fan Art Includes Miles Morales Played By A Stranger Things Favorite

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an interesting place right now, as we're currently occupying the interim period between phases. Black Widow will kick off the next slate of movies, and there are some highly anticipated blockbusters coming with Phases Four and Five. Chief among them is the upcoming third Spider-Man movie, especially following the surprise twist ending of Far From Home. Some fans are hoping the upcoming threequel will introduce Miles Morales for the first time in live-action, and new fan art imagines Stranger Things favorite Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
Miles Morales is another New Yorker bit by a radioactive Spider, eventually rising to become Spider-Man in his own wright. The character recently became a household name thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, with fans eager to see Miles adapted into live-action, possibly within the MCU. One artist took the time to render a vision of what he could look like, with Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin playing the Spider-Man. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? While there's no indication that Miles Morales is joining the MCU, the above art is sure to galvanize moviegoers who are hoping that the alternate Spider-Man could end up meeting Tom Holland in the mysterious Spider-Man 3 movie. After all, they're presumably both living in New York City. What's more, Miles has actually been referenced in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
This above Spider-Man art comes to us from the social media of digital artist Apex Form. In it we see Stranger Things fan favorite actor Caleb McLaughlin as Miles Morales, complete with the character's signature black Spider-Man suit. The character is notable for being a major step in Afro-Latino representation, and has unique abilities to Peter Parker's like invisibility. And following Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the character has grown in popularity and has been adapted into video games for the first time.
Caleb McLaughlin looks great as Miles Morales, and his genre work in Stranger Things likely would have prepared him for such a major film endeavor. Behind Miles is a TV screen, which shows J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson doing an investigation about Peter on The Daily Bugle. Simmons reprised his Spider-Man role in the mid-credits scene of Far From Home, revealing Peter Parker's true identity. That scene opened a ton of narrative doors, and it would be similarly shocking to see Miles Morales make his MCU debut.
Of course, there's no indication that Miles Morales will actually join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony and Marvel reached a unique agreement to allow Peter Parker to be apart of the MCU, while also having the potential to appear in the growing Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Sony presumably has the rights to Miles, which could prevent him from having crossovers with The Avengers.
