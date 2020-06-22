Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Michael Rooker Made A Father’s Day Post For Yondu, And Now I’m Crying

Leave a Comment
Over the past decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine. Every single installment in Phase Three was a critical and box office success, including James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The second installment in the fan favorite franchises added a ton of depth to its characters, especially former villains Nebula and Yondu. The latter character was played by Walking Dead alum Michael Rooker, and he recently posted a Father's Day post that is sure to get some Marvel fans misty eyed.
While Yondu was an antagonist of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, his backstory and relationship with Peter Quill were greatly expanded in the sequel. Because while Star-Lord spent Vol. 2 trying to connect with his biological father Ego, the real person responsible for his safety was Yondu all along. Eventually Yondu sacrificed himself to save Peter, and Michael Rooker honored that moment with a Father's Day post. Check it out below.
I'm not crying, you're crying. The reveal about Yondu and his eventual death is one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the entire of the MCU, reducing audiences (and Kevin Smith) to puddles in the process. Michael Rooker's post for Father's Day is made doubly powerful by the character's ongoing legacy within the shared universe, and how audience members might relate their own father to that heartbreaking dynamic.
Michael Rooker shared this tear-worthy meme over on his personal Instagram, while wishing a Happy Father's Day to "all the daddies out there." Rooker's tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe presumably came to an end with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which honored Yondu with a gorgeous funeral scene following his tragic death. But Rooker has continued interacting with the fandom, often quoting his character's iconic lines in the process.
James Gunn's original Guardians of the Galaxy introduced Yondu as an alien Ravager who kidnapped Peter Quill as a child, tormenting him as he grew up in the cosmos. But the sequel revealed that he knew that Ego was going to likely murder his son, which is why Yondu kept Star-Lord from his father for so long. Although obviously the blue character he wasn't a warm and fuzzy father figure.
As a reminder, you can check out Yondu's death scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 below, including the line that Michael Rooker quoted on Instagram.
Yeah, that scene still slaps all these years later. Prior to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Yondu's death was probably the most emotional death scene in the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But those pair of movies would see the emotional death of characters like Vision, Black Widow, and Iron Man. But Yondu was also given a gorgeous space funeral, complete with fireworks.
Despite his death, some Marvel fans are hoping that Yondu pops up in James Gunn's upcoming Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3.. James Gunn has addressed these hopes and theories, maintaining that the character is definitely dead, so any appearances in the threequel would have to be dreams or flash backs. But Gunn hasn't confirmed or denied his plans for Guardians 3.
