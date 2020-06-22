Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Michael Rooker Made A Father’s Day Post For Yondu, And Now I’m Crying

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine. Every single installment in Phase Three was a critical and box office success, including James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The second installment in the fan favorite franchises added a ton of depth to its characters, especially former villains Nebula and Yondu. The latter character was played by Walking Dead alum Michael Rooker, and he recently posted a Father's Day post that is sure to get some Marvel fans misty eyed.