Jurassic World: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Has Set His Next Film And It Sounds Epic

After taking on dinosaurs for the second time from the director's chair in Jurassic World: Dominion, Colin Trevorrow isn’t taking a break or slowing down. In fact, he’s already got his next film set, and it sounds epic.
According to Deadline, Colin Trevorrow will be teaming with Universal Pictures to make Atlantis, a movie about an advanced civilization that lives on a lost continent in the Indian Ocean that has its own advanced technology. The story is by Colin Trevorrow and Matt Chapman, and the script will be written by Dante Harper, who also wrote Alien: Covenant.
Colin Trevorrow originally thought of the story back in 2018. However, instead of moving forward quickly with the script, he set it to the side and allowed time for his creative team to do research and build the fictional world.
Of course, right now Colin Trevorrow is busy working on Jurassic World: Dominion and getting it over the finish line. It sounds like the script is a pretty epic read, too. According to Bryce Dallas Howard, she and her husband were able to read the script and said it was “awesome” and “exhilarating.”
Sadly for Jurassic World fans and the cast and crew working on the production, earlier this year, filming in the threequel was shut down due to current events, not unlike many other Hollywood productions at the time.
Since then, everyone has been wondering when Colin Trevorrow and his team will start filming again. Well, according to recent reports, they’re scheduled to start on the second week of July at Pinewood Studios. To get back to work, though, Universal Pictures is spending $5 million on safety measures.
Jurassic World: Dominion is set to release on July 11, 2021, an iconic day for fans of the franchise because it’s the same date Jurassic Park released in theaters in 1993. That said, it might not be a good idea to get too set on that date. With production delays, it’s unknown at this point if the release date will be pushed back.
While Colin Trevorrow has become a big name now, with several projects in the works, he has a relatively small catalog of movies with him at the helm. He only directed one feature before taking on Jurassic World, which catapulted him into considerable notoriety.
After Jurassic World, he took a big risk on the small film The Book of Henry. That risk didn’t pay off as it did poorly both critically and at the box office. Around the same time, he also backed out of directing the third installment of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, which eventually became Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Yet despite all that, he’s plowing forward with Jurassic World: Dominion and his next project, Atlantis. While details are sparse about Atlantis, we’ll let you know when more news breaks about the project.