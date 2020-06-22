Will Hamilton Include F-Bombs? We Finally Have An Answer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last half decade, you’re aware that Hamilton is one of Broadway’s biggest musical hits, and needless to say tickets to see the play cost a pretty penny. Well, now you’ll finally be able to watch Hamilton in the comfort of your own home starting early next month, as a filmed version of the stage production starring nearly all of the original cast members is headed to Disney+. However, there will be a few alterations, which include a couple f-bombs being taken out.