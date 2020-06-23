Lin-Manuel Miranda Clears Up Some Of The Rumors About His New Disney Movie

Now, the only question is just how long are we all going to need to wait to get a look at this new project? Walt Disney Animation Studios has a pair of Untitled projects slated for the Thanksgiving Weekend in both 2021 and 2022, and if this project has already been in the works for a couple of years, either of those dates could work. Some rumors have indicated Encanto will be Disney Animation's holiday 2021 offering, but that, like most of the rest of the details, is still without any confirmation.