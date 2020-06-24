The Hilarious Way Anthony Ramos Took A Break From Godzilla To Audition For Trolls World Tour

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Ever since Anthony Ramos first dropped the bars “the ten-dollar Founding Father” in the opening number of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton, he's been strapped on a fast-moving train to fame alongside his cast-mates, such as Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Just within the past few years, Ramos has been part of A Star Is Born, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Trolls World Tour.