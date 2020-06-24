The Rock's Shares Advice For Dads On Father's Day After His Own Dad Passed

The Rock is, of course, also a father and so he's seeing this relationship from both sides. While he clearly still misses his own father, he sees the loss as a reason to hold his own family that much tighter. The Rock appreciates the time he had with his own dad, and probably wants to make sure his own kids don't have any regrets, and also doesn't want to have any of his own when his own time comes. He recommends that everybody else do the same.