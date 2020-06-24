Tom Hanks’ Elvis Movie Will Continue Filming After Shutting Down Over COVID-19 Diagnosis

On the day the Elvis film had to shut down, the movie’s Presley actor Austin Butler was at the center of “basically hundreds of girls kissing Elvis,” according to the director. Time will tell if Baz Luhrmann got what he needed for that scene since chances are something of that breadth may not be allowed under Australia’s requirements. Though the Gold Coast is at a much more stable condition than the U.S. considering the country just reported its first death in a month.