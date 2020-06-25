Why DIsneyland Delaying Its Reopening Is The Best Available Bad Option

Disneyland is my favorite place in the world, I'd rather be there than just about anyplace else I can think of. There's nothing I want more in the world right now, in this time of chaos, than to sit at the Mint Julep Bar with a bag of Mickey Mouse beignets and a cup of coffee just after rope drop and watch the world go by. It's a moment of peaceful tranquility a rarely find anyplace else in the world and man could I use that right now. I want the park to reopen, and of course I want it to happen sooner rather than later. But I also want it to be done safely.