How Russell Crowe Was Convinced To Join Gladiator, Despite Its Terrible Script

Gladiator was kind of a unique experience because the script that they had was so bad. It was just so bad you know? It was like OK, umm, but the producer didn’t know I’d actually been able to get a copy. He said, ‘I don’t want to send you the document we have because you won’t respond to it. But I want to encourage you to have a meeting with Ridley Scott. And here’s the thing I want you to think about. It’s 180 AD. You’re a Roman general and you’re being directed by Ridley Scott. Just think about that.’