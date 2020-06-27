Lin-Manuel Miranda Explains One Advantage Disney+’s Hamilton Has Over All Other Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton has reigned as Broadway’s hottest ticket for some time, but come next Friday, it will belong to us all. The original cast filmed the movie on the same stage where it awed audiences each night back in 2016, and that production will stream exclusively on Disney+ just in time for Independence Day weekend.