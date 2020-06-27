Chris Evans Says The Avengers Cast Played Boggle On Set And One Avenger Was Particularly Terrible

In many cases, ensemble casts of movies and TV shows love to have fun behind the scenes, and this is definitely the case with the cast of Marvel Studios’ Avengers franchise. The group had true chemistry on and off screen and, even after some of them have exited the franchise, they still find opportunities to link up. Now, Captain America himself, Chris Evans, has revealed that the group also used to love playing Boggle and, while the games would be competitive, one core Avenger wasn’t the best at playing the game: