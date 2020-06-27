The Princess Bride Is Getting Remade But Not In The Way You Might Think

View this post on Instagram

Calling all #ThePrincessBride fans: Hollywood A-listers—including Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Jonas, Jennifer Garner, and (many) more—have spent quarantine secretly making a homemade version of the classic film to benefit the World Central Kitchen. At the link in bio, filmmaker @JasonReitman reveals how the project came together—and debuts more must-see footage.