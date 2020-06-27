The Princess Bride Is Getting Remade But Not In The Way You Might Think

Leave a Comment
A Princess Bride remake? Inconceivable! The ‘80s classic is so close to many of our hearts that we can recite the lines front to back. But so can our favorite actors, who have been stuck at home like many of us for months, itching for a productive project to get working on. In tribute to the famed fairytale flick, Juno director Jason Reitman has enlisted a slew of celebrities to storm the castle in a homemade version of Princess Bride, which will unfold in chapters on Quibi starting this Monday.
Jason Reitman has been working with a number of actors since March to recreate The Princess Bride in a unique way where talents such as Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Pedro Pascal, Jack Black, Elijah Wood and Taika Waititi implement at-home costumes and props to collaboratively recreate every scene from the film. Check out a sneak peak of some of the film below:
Prepare to die (laughing) because this looks perfect for Princess Bride fans. Early on, when stay-at-home orders began to take shape, Jason Reitman, who was set to debut Ghostbusters: Afterlife this summer before it was delayed until March 2021, came up with the idea to remake the comedy with quarantine in mind. After getting the go-ahead from those who hold rights to the film, he reached out to tons of actors, who took turns portraying the film’s characters for different scenes in the movie.
As the teaser from Vanity Fair shows, Josh Gad is taking on the role of the grandson and Rob Reiner as the Grandfather telling him the story. (Fun fact: Reiner directed the original movie). Reitman sought out actual couples who are living together during the pandemic to tackle many of the scenes between Wesley and Buttercup such as Tiffany Haddish and Common, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, who actually had Princess Bride costumes handy from a past Halloween.
Hugh Jackman will wear a dim sum strainer on his head to portray Prince Humperdinck, and David Oyelowo will ride in a golf cart in another moment as the villainous royal. Patton Oswalt and Rainn Wilson are among the remake’s Vizzini and Pedro Pascal, Diego Luna and Keegan Michael Key will make appearances as Inigo Montoya.
Jason Reitman explained why he decided to remake The Princess Bride this way with these words:
They’re all donating their time. They’ve been working tirelessly for the last two to three months to create an entire movie from scratch, just because. The money is for a good cause, and it’s fun to connect with a movie you love. In recreating it you get to feel a little bit of what it was like to make the original.
In order to distribute the movie exclusively on Quibi, the streaming platform’s founder donated $1 million to World Central Kitchen, a charity helping restaurants stay in business amidst the pandemic by paying them to cook meals for the needy.
The Princess Bride remake will be released in chapters everyday starting Monday and continue for the next two weeks.