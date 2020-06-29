Watch Eurovision’s Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Play Hysterical Fantasy Rock Band Game

Leave a Comment
By now, audiences have had the chance to see Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the amusingly titled Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. Fire Saga being the name of the band fronted by the two comedians who enter into the wildly popular European song competition, mainly because every other act from their home country of Sweden… er, can’t make it. (Watch the movie. You will see.)
Because Fire Saga is such a badass name for a band, CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb played a game with the cast during the recent press day. He hit Eurovision Song Contest cast members Ferrell, McAdams and Dan Stevens with a series of names that could either be a band, of a fantasy novel. Watch this now and see how they did:
Yeah, this was a lot harder than I would have assumed. Mainly because there are so many fantasy novels out there. And they all sound exactly like the names of possible bands. Some of them are so bad, though, that even as Will Ferrell points out, they should be changed. No band should ever be called Iced Earth.
Want to know what Iced Earth sounds like? Of course you do. Here’s their track “Anthem,” which has 4.1 million views on YouTube. Take that, Will Ferrell.
They rock. The movie, however, isn’t as much of a slam dunk. Our own Eric Eisenberg criticizes the movie for forgetting to be a comedy, and acting more like a commercial for the actual Eurovision song competition. The movie does work in some legitimately entertaining musical cameos. But the second half of the film is more about the musical competition, even though Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens aren’t professional singers who’d ever compete on a global stage. Click here to read Eric’s full review of Eurovision Song Contest.
But it’s good for a streaming service like Netflix to bring entertainment options to its streaming service while the world waits to get back to the movies. Ferrell and McAdams absolutely remain bankable stars who can lure audiences to multiplexes for new comedies. Without theaters, Netflix, Apple, Disney+ and more are stepping up their games to bring buzzworthy content to streamers. Speaking of, when does Hamilton drop? July 3? Cool. That’s appointment television.