How To Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Online And Live Stream Grand Final Results For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Preview

Taking place in Basel in Switzerland following the country's triumph with entrant Nemo with their song "The Code" last year, 26 countries will perform in the Eurovision Grand Final on Saturday night. While the "Big Five" – the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain – were guaranteed entry based on how deep their pockets always prove to be, other countries have had to battle it out in the semi-final stages to get their moment in the garish, flamboyant limelight. Lock in for a night of strange, beautiful pop moments and find out how to watch Eurovision 2025 live and for free from anywhere with a VPN.

The UK's entry this year sees Remember Monday bringing country pop to Eurovision with their song "What the Hell Just Happened". Hopefully they won't say that when they inevitably find themselves at the bottom of the points board, as is so often the case with the UK's entry.

But who are the hot favorites? Swedish act KAJ and their song "Bara Bada Bastu" will have everyone sporting lumberjack-core and playing an accordion around the campfire, and is leading the odds.

Both France and Austria's acts are hot picks to win, too, with the former set to mellow out the evening with her operative ballad, "Wasted Love".

Regardless of who garners the most points, it's sure to be a night of genre smashing performances, vibrant costumes, and clumsily obvious political statements all over the shop. With US viewers needing to pay for Peacock to watch Eurovision, we explain all viewing options around the world including free streams in the UK and Australia.

How To Vote At Eurovision 2025

The public are able to vote either via official Eurovision Song Contest app for iOS, Android or Windows devices, or by telephone and text message.

Head to the official Eurovision Song Contest site to see how to vote where you are.

Watch Eurovision Song Contest 2025 online in the UK for free

Graham Norton will be guiding you through a night of music from across the globe with the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest airing on free-to-air TV Channel BBC One. The final starts at 8pm BST on Saturday, May 17.

BBC One is a free-to-air channel, though you'll need a valid TV licence. You can also watch an online Eurovision live stream through BBC iPlayer across a number of devices, as well as being the place to watch the semi-finals and final on catch-up.

It's free to sign up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RJ). You should also have a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home...

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Eurovision just as you would at home – there's no need to miss out on Graham Norton's withering commentary!

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to watch UK TV online, making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Eurovision as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, NordVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just BBC iPlayer or SBS On Demand, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from just $3.69 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server located in the UK

3. Stream away! – login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance – and stream Eurovision like you were in your home country

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in free Australia

Nowhere near Europe, and yet Australia continues to be involved each year with Eurovision. You can watch the Eurovision Grand Final for free on SBS. You'll have a very early start of 5am AEST on Sunday, May 18.

You can also watch live and on catch-up on the free SBS On Demand streaming service.

Happen to be out of the country and want to access your free home stream? Use a VPN to watch SBS On Demand from anywhere.

How to watch Eurovision Song Contest in the US

NBC-owned streaming service Peacock will once again be broadcasting the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in the US, allowing Americans to take in the spectacle. The Grand Final is on Saturday, May 17 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Peacock subscriptions start from just $7.99 a month, with the option to go commercial free from $13.99 a month. You can also get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for the annual plan.

A Brit abroad in the States? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

Can I watch Eurovision in Canada?

Unfortunately, there is no official Eurovision Song Contest broadcaster north of the border in Canada.

However, Americans residing in Canada can always port themselves back home with a VPN to access their Peacock TV account.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 FAQs

What Country Will Host Eurovision 2025? Eurovision 2025 will brought to from Basel in Switzerland. This follows Nemo's win in Malmö, Sweden last year.

How Does The 2025 Eurovision Voting Work? Once again, the winner of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will be decided by a combination of public vote and expert juries. There is a jury in each country that delivers their verdict first, awarding from 1 to 12 points for other competing countries (they can't award themselves any points). This makes up 50% of the scoring. Next comes the public vote. Behind the scenes, vote compilers work out how many points each country has earned from public voting around the world. They are then delivered as a total score and added to the jury score to determine the final leaderboard.

Is Eurovision 2025 Going To Be Streamed On YouTube? Eurovisions official website states the Song Contest will be streamed worldwide on its official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel with the caveat "unless legal restrictions apply".

Eurovision 2025 Grand Final Artists And Countries