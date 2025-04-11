How To Watch Got To Get Out Online And Stream Hulu’s New Competition Series From Anywhere

How To Watch Got To Get Out Online

Release Date: Friday, April 11 (all episodes) US Stream: on Hulu with a 30-day free trial International Stream: Disney Plus (AU)

Watch Got to Get Out: Preview

This thrilling new competition series finds a mix of reality stars and civilians locked in a mansion, where they’ll accrue prize money while plotting their means of escape. But can they trust that their fellow contestants won't run off with the loot? Cue scheming, betrayal, and Real Housewives leaping out of windows in their efforts to win up to a million dollars. All eight episodes will be available from debut, and we explain below how to watch Got to Get Out online for free on Hulu and from anywhere with a VPN.

With The Traitors US Season 3 now over, it’s the ideal time to check out this addictive new gameshow. Hosted by the dashing Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and created by Glenn Hugill – the man behind hit series Deal or No Deal – Got to Get Out looks to deliver bigger prizes and more treachery than The Traitors. It combines puzzle solving, strategizing, and feats of physical and mental strength, while cranking up the adrenaline as contestants hatch some seriously dramatic escape attempts.

Locked up together for 10 days, the prize fund accumulates the longer they remain in the house, with opportunities to bolster it provided by completing various challenges. Clues and rewards are also provided that increase the likelihood of escaping with a million dollars. Alliances can be made, increasing the chances of a clean getaway. But, ramping up the nail-biting tension, contestants need to remain on their guard and raise the alarm should their fellow players try to make a break with the money, all as they plan to do the same thing.

The show's twenty players consist of an intriguing mix of “reality rookies” and “reality legends.” The latter group includes an MMA fighter, a police detective, a mathematician, and a board game designer. There’s the odd Big Brother contestant in there, too. But these are essentially players who haven’t made a career riding the reality TV carousel. The “legends”, meanwhile, are made up of famous faces known for The Bachelor and Real Housewives franchises, as well as show's like Dancing with the Stars – not exactly shows requiring huge amounts of lateral thinking, so we think our contestants should be pretty evenly matched.

Excited to binge this frenetic new competition series? Then keep reading for our guide explaining how to watch Got to Get Out online, and stream every episode for free with a Hulu free trial wherever you are.

How to watch Got to Get Out online for free in the US

Exclusive to Hulu, US viewers can watch Got to Get Out online and stream all eight episodes when they drop on Friday, April 11.

Subscribers can choose from a variety of Hulu plans. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month (after the 3-day free trial available for new members). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $10.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch Got to Get Out online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to watch Got to Get Out on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think it’s right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Got to Get Out as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Got to Get Out, head to Hulu or Disney Plus

How to watch Got to Get Out online in Australia

Aussies, brace yourself for big prizes and daring escapes! It looks like you can watch Got to Get Out online with Disney Plus. As in the US, the whole series is available to stream immediately from Friday, April 11.

In Australia, there are only a couple of subscription options to choose from. Go monthly for AU$15.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Can I watch Got to Get Out online in Canada?

Canadians hoping to watch this adrenaline-fueled gameshow are out of luck. Got to Get Out hasn’t been announced for a release outside of the US. However, like many Hulu exclusives, it may well find a home on Disney Plus eventually, as part of the Star portal and alongside shows such as Good American Family.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Subscriptions being at CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

Can I watch Got to Get Out online in the UK?

Unfortunately, reality TV fans in the UK can’t watch Got to Get Out online. It hasn’t got a future home yet, but that may all change in the coming months. We’ll update our viewing information here as soon as we hear more.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Got to Get Out Trailer

Got To Get Out | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Got To Get Out Episode Release Schedule

All eight episodes of this Hulu exclusive show will be ready to binge right away on April 11.

Who Are The Contestants On Got To Get Out?

Cynthia Bailey, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Demi Burnett, The Bachelor

Val Chmerkovskiy, Dancing with the Stars

Clare Crawley, The Bachelor

Rashad Jennings, Dancing with the Stars

Susan Noles, The Golden Bachelor

Omarosa Newman, The Apprentice

Spencer Pratt, The Hills

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jill Ashlock, Outlast and digital creator

Lindsey Coffey, model and Miss Earth 2020

Yahné Coleman, TikTok influencer

Shane Dougherty, MMA fighter

Steven Giannopoulos, Big Brother Canada 10

Steve Helling, Crime TV host

Nick Metzler, board game designer

Stein Retzlaff, adventure producer

Rob Roman, Squid Game: The Challenge

Athena Suich, firefighter

Athena Vas, The Bachelor: Greece

How Many Episodes Of Got To Get Out Are There? Thrilling new competition series Got to Get Out consists of eight, nail-biting, utterly bonkers, one-hour-long episodes.