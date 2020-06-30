25 Years After Braveheart, Its Writer Reveals The Most Emotional Fan Reaction And Why The Movie's Success Was A Surprise

I was at a charity screening in Austin, Texas a few years ago, for a friend of mine. He started the Austin Film Festival. We did a screening in the theater for the first time in years, and afterwards I was doing a Q&A. When the movie ended, I walked up onto the stage, and the very first person who stood up was a 19 year-old girl, who said, ‘Mr. Wallace, I don’t have a question, I just want to tell you something. Six months ago, my fiancé died, and he told me as he was dying he wanted me to watch Braveheart, so I would understand the way he loved me. I had to take about five minutes to compose myself after that. But it said to me, it’s the way men want to be, and it’s the way women want their men to be.