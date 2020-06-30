Hamilton Reviews Are In, Here's What Critics Are Saying

Hamilton on Disney+ is a somewhat rare animal. While we're used to seeing Hollywood adaptations of stage musicals, this is just the stage musical, with cameras catching every moment. The only changes have been the removal of a couple of F-bombs to hit a PG-13 film rating. In some ways, this means you have the best seat in the house because you won't miss anything important. However, the show was still performed for the stage, and the translation from stage to screen isn't perfect. NPR points out that the music is a bit less polished in live performance than it is if you're only familiar with listening to the cast album. And while seeing some of the staging up close will give long time fans a new appreciation of it, some of it doesn't work quite as well up close. But again, details...