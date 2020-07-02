Saving Private Ryan: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know About The WWII Movie

Matt Damon Was Hired Because He Was Unknown, But Then He Won An Oscar

It is crazy to think about now, but Matt Damon wasn't a massive star when he was cast in the titular role of Saving Private Ryan, which is what Steven Spielberg was going for. At least, that's what the director thought before Damon went on to win an Academy Award for his Good Will Hunting script several months before the WWII epic was released. Spielberg told Roger Ebert in 1998 that he had only seen Damon in Courage Under Fire when Robin Williams introduced him to the young actor. Describing Damon as having the "everyboy" look and great acting talent, Spielberg said he had no idea that he would become an overnight sensation thanks to his work behind and in front of the camera.