Frozen II's Josh Gad And Kristen Bell Just Debuted A Great Product For Fans And It’s For A Good Cause

It's not exactly an obscure joke, but there's nothing on the hat that makes it obvious what it's referencing, so it's the sort of thing that serious Frozen fans are going to recognize and appreciate. Eventually, most people will forget what the hat is referencing, if they haven't already. Then you can really confuse people by wearing this hat around and making people wonder what it means. Unless of course your name is actually Samantha, though I'm not sure if wearing the hat in that case makes more sense or less.