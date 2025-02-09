Spotted: Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Having A Terribly Romantic Moment After His Nobody Wants This Awards Win. XOXO, Gossip Girl

What’s up, Upper East Siders? I’m here with an update on everybody’s favorite “it” couple, Queen B and her main man, Hot Rabbi. OK, OK, I’ll drop the Gossip Girl schtick, but the Kristen Bell of it al l just made it too hard to pass up. Seriously, though, I do want to talk about Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester, because the two were spotted sneaking quite the intimate moment at the Critics Choice Awards after he won for his role on one of the best shows to binge on Netflix. XOXO indeed!

Adam Brody — who starred in Nobody Wants This with Kristen Bell — won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series when the ceremony aired on the 2025 TV schedule February 7. EW caught him sharing a sweet kiss and long hug with Leighton Meester (who starred as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, where Bell voiced the titular gossip-monger) at the ceremony, which you can see below:

The O.C. alum has been enjoying quite the Brodyssance since returning to TV — a move Millennials are definitely in support of, even if Nobody Wants This did give us some Gilmore Girls-related FOMO. In the romantic comedy series (available to stream with a Netflix subscription), Adam Brody plays Rabbi Noah Roklov, who engages in a relationship with the agnostic sex-and-relationship podcaster Joanne. Hilarity ensues.

I mean that literally; the series is absolutely laugh-out-loud funny, and it’s easy to see that Leighton Meester was happy that her husband was being recognized for the role. He beat out some stiff competition, too, in Brian Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher), David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical), Steve Martin and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), and Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows).

The series was such a hit amongst viewers that Nobody Wants This Season 2 was ordered, and while it’s been a few months since we’ve gotten an update on when we’ll see Adam Brody and Kristen Bell’s characters again, the plan had been for Noah and Joanne’s story to continue possibly in September on the 2025 Netflix schedule.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester met in 2010 on the set of the movie Oranges and ultimately got married in 2014. The stars of two of the best teen dramas share two children together. However, even though Brody has been enjoying professional success lately, it’s been a pretty tough time for their family.

Like so many celebrities who have been impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, it was a month ago that Adam Brody’s home in the Pacific Palisades burned to the ground. He and Leighton Meester purchased the $6.5 million mansion in 2019, and the fact that they lost their family's home really gives some context to the emotions behind that long hug and passionate kiss that they shared at the awards ceremony.

Congratulations are definitely in order for the Hot Rabbi, and we love seeing him celebrate his win with our Queen B. Until next time, you know you love me. XOXO