A Pop Culture Expert Says Adam Brody's TV Comeback Was Made For Millennials As Actor Opens Up About The Brodyssance After Nobody Wants This Success

As we look back at the highlights of the 2024 TV schedule , Netflix’s Nobody Wants This was absolutely one of them thanks to Kristen Bell and Adam Brody coming together for an electric romantic comedy series. Now a pop culture expert has shared why she thinks Brody’s comeback to television was so important to Millennials. Oh, and the actor himself has made comments on how the binge-able Netflix series is already affecting his career.

Pop Culture Expert Shares Why Adam Brody’s TV Comeback Was Made For Millennials

Since Nobody Wants This dropped for those with a Netflix subscription in September, Adam Brody has received a lot of love for his role as Rabbi Noah Roklov. Fans of The OC and Gilmore Girls have especially been talking about Brody in the series, calling it a redemption of sorts for how the actor has been underutilized as a leading man since the early '00s.

Pop culture expert, Erin Meyers (who researches celebrity and media at Michigan’s Oakland University) told Yahoo! Entertainment this about why Adam Brody has been such a breakout star this year:

Millennials are very attuned to the fact that they’re getting older. At the same time, [they’re] looking back and [realizing that] these things we loved before are still a part of our lives. ‘Here’s [Brody] and he still looks good and I still look good too.’ … [It’s] the idea that you’re kind of watching your favorite stars grow along with you.

Yeah, this checks out. Millennials are currently between the ages of 28 and 43 years old, which means they are primarily in their thirties. This is a time in one’s life when a lot of grown-up things are occurring like weddings, kids, perhaps deaths in the family, and having nostalgia for those younger years before one’s twenties. Given Brody was one of those underrated heartthrobs of the ‘00s so many of us were crushing on back in the day, I know I feel vindicated seeing him still meet that status decades later.

Along with Meyers, public relations CEO Jane Owens also spoke on the subject. Here are her insights:

We’re looking for someone who’s going to make us feel safe. Someone who’s going to make us feel seen. He’s good-looking in an accessible way where you could have gone to school with him. He could be the guy that you fancied in high school, your best friend’s older brother kind of good-looking. … It really pulls at your heartstrings.

This definitely sums up the likeability of Adam Brody. And thankfully, the actor’s TV comeback in Nobody Wants This doesn’t end here since the ending set up Season 2, and the show was swiftly renewed.

Adam Brody Talks ‘Brodyssance’ After Nobody Wants This Was A Hit

Along with these comments from pop culture experts, Adam Brody spoke about how his big year has already impacted his career with The Hollywood Reporter after landing a spot among the 2025 Golden Globe nominees (along with the show being up for Best TV Series and Kristen Bell being nominated as well). In his words:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’ve gotten a lot of interesting stuff. My email is fuller than it was.

Brody has previously shared that Season 2 of Nobody Wants This is set to shoot in February and likely arrive on Netflix in the fall. But, when it comes to what he wants to do something next, he’s not necessarily looking to repeat himself. As he said:

If I’m looking to not do something, it’s probably nothing that is too similar to the show. Other than that, quality of writing is a precious jewel and anything well-written, anyone would be lucky to do it.

So, folks looking to hire Adam Brody, you know what he's looking for and you know a ton of viewers are looking to see more of him. Let's get something going!

Overall, I just want to say thanks to Adam Brody for his service to Millennials! You can stream the series on Netflix now.