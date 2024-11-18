I’m Already Anxious For Netflix’s Nobody Wants This Season 2, So Kristen Bell And Adam Brody’s Update Was Great Timing

If you’re anything like me, you probably watched Nobody Wants This over the course of a weekend or even the day it premiered. I was originally interested in the show as a longtime fan of Adam Brody but stayed for the well-liked romantic and familial relationship dynamics so smartly woven into the show. And, as one of the best surprises on the 2024 TV schedule , fans, myself included, are anxiously but excitedly awaiting Season 2. So it’s perfect timing to hear the updates from Kristen Bell and Brody.

The Netflix rom-com stars caught up with Variety during a For Your Consideration event at Tudum Theater in Hollywood. They shared all things Nobody Wants This, including some revealing information on how soon we might receive Season 2. Brody reassured the interviewer -- and by extension, any fan who binged the hit that -- the turnaround time to see Noah and Joanne's continuation shouldn't be too long. He shared:

Hopefully, it won’t be so bad. We’re shoot in February and hopefully they’ll have it out by September next year.

If The O.C. alum’s timeline is correct it would be wonderful to have a return to a more timely period between seasons. However, between the pandemic and Hollywood strikes, it has been understandable to see such irregular schedules for both TV and movies. And, of course, there's the long hiatuses that streaming shows experience in general. Regardless, I’m glad that the show, a part of the 2024 Netflix release schedule , can continue this quickly. Albeit, they probably have an easier time releasing seasons since there are no CGI Demegorgans or historically representative costumes to account for in production.

And, even though there aren’t extra special on-screen additions we know of so far in regard to Nobody Wants This Season 2 , Kristen Bell shared some new interesting production bits. For starters, the Frozen star divulged some key behind-the-scenes changes, and she then explained just how far the season has been plotted out. She said of what’s to come:

We’ve added some delicious people to the mix, [new showrunners] Jenny Connor and Bruce Eric Kaplan, which is very exciting. Nothing has been completely decided yet, but the writers have been in it for about a month. The season is roughly boarded out and I’m very happy.

Hopefully, those new showrunners will bring some distinct creative flair to the show while maintaining the core essence of why fans enjoyed it in the first place. As for the production schedule, Season 1 absolutely saw an explosion in popularity that not even the stars were fully prepared for, so it makes sense to bulk up and fast-track the series to ensure a timely release.

Now, what will be waiting for us on the other side of that concerning ending for Joanne and Noah ? That I’m not sure of, and it will probably spike my anxiety again for the duo. Still, I'm grateful for that impeccably timed update from Bell and Brody to ease things for just a bit.

If you’d like to watch Nobody Wants This, you can stream it with a Netflix subscription .