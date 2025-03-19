Adam Scott Jokingly Revealed The 'Borderline Abusive' Voicemails Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Sent Him About Severance And His Equally Savage Response
Listen, we all want to know why the work is mysterious and important.
The more I watch Severance, the more I want to know, and that means, I’m constantly itching for new episodes! Thankfully, Season 2 is airing right now, and we’ve gotten some answers about topics like Gemma’s whereabouts and more. However, I still always want more. It turns out, two of the show’s famous fans, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, need more too, as their hilariously violent messages to the show’s star Adam Scott prove.
In the middle of Severance’s run on the 2025 TV schedule, Adam Scott appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to chat about Season 2. The host asked him if he gets “pushed” for details about the show, and in response he called out some of his famous friends, jokingly saying this about Bell and Shepard:
He brought receipts too. After that humorous statement, Clarkson proceeded to play the messages from the power couple, and while the Severance star said Bell and Shepard were “the best,” he also said these “are not particularly fun.”
Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Sent Adam Scott Hilarious And Aggressive Voicemails About Severance
While these are hilarious, I imagine these voicemails must be jarring to get. During the interview, Scott played the messages he got from the actors, and he started with this one that’s equal parts intimidating and silly:
- Dax Shepard: Alright, you son of a bitch, Bell and I just sat here on the edge of our seats, waiting to find out what happens when you guys come to…
- Kristen Bell: You losers!
- Dax Shepard: Oh buddy, are we [bleeped out] pissed that this episode just ended.
Scott laughed with Clarkson over the messages, joking that they really weren’t “necessary.” However, that didn’t stop the actors from sending them. In another voice note from the Parenthood star, he joked that Bell had been hospitalized after running through a window, and the Step Brothers actor would have to wait until next week to find out if she was OK.
Like many fans of Severance, these two clearly (and hilariously) did not want to wait to find out what happened, they wanted answers ASAP! So, as you can imagine the wait for Season 2 was extra hard for them, as Shepard stated in another message:
However, don’t you worry, while these are a lot, they’re all in good fun. Plus, Adam Scott didn’t hold back with his response to them.
Adam Scott Had An Equally Savage Response
After all that, Adam Scott joked that he wasn’t above fighting back, and fight back he did. In response to seemingly Shepard’s final voicemail about him getting back to set, the Parks and Rec actor said:
My goodness! He can dish it just as well as Shepard and Bell can, and I bet many can relate to the funny stress and tension in every message here. Overall, Severance is easily one of Apple TV+’s best shows, and so many people care deeply about what will happen to Scott’s character Mark, and need to know what happens next.
Thankfully, now we have it, and Season 2 is almost fully out, as the finale drops this Friday. To catch the highly anticipated season finale of Severance – which could very well cause Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell to send Adam Scott more strongly worded voicemails – all you need is an Apple TV+ subscription.
