What Does Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Mean For Birds Of Prey 2?

Margot Robbie’s Pirates Movie Could Affect The Return Of Birds Of Prey

The key point of worry Birds of Prey fans can clearly note from the Pirates of the Caribbean news is both the star and writer from the early 2020 film are attached to the upcoming Disney film. The latest DCEU flick was released over five months ago – you'd think we would have heard something about the followup if it was happening shortly after. Instead, we’re hearing about a completely new project from the pair. Now we don’t know about internal plans of the if/when of Birds of Prey 2, but the fact that Christina Hodson and Margot Robbie have gone as far as to jump studios to work on something completely new could indicate a move back to the drawing board.