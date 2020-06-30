One Thing Martin Scorsese And Quentin Tarantino Have In Common When Making A Movie

It’s funny, the first time I met Scorsese we talked about this. I was in Vegas when he was doing Casino and I got invited to the set on a Thursday. They mentioned at the production office that they were having an Anthony Mann double-feature on 16mm that Saturday — Raw Deal and T-Men or something. And I go to Scorsese, ‘Oh wow, you going?’ ‘No, no, I can’t.’ ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘I can’t watch anything that good! When I’m making a movie I can watch Antonio Margheriti all day, but I can’t watch an Anthony Mann movie.’ And that’s where I’ve kinda found myself too. When I was making [Once Upon A Time In Hollywood], I got into a big kick on ’70s TV movies. And I had about three or four friends on the crew watching them all with me. I also got on a Darren McGavin kick, where I wanted to watch episodes of shows that he guested on, his Mannix, his Man From U.N.C.L.E., his Mission: Impossible. That kind of stuff, that I didn’t have to pay too much attention to, but still enjoyed. That’s not to say I didn’t love them, but they were one step back.