Watch Josh Gad Pay Tribute To John Hughes With Appearances By Chevy Chase, Catherine O'Hara And More

Anyone else ready for a John Hughes marathon now? That was simply delightful. In a departure from the typical Josh Gad content found on his recently-popular YouTube channel, sixteen actors (ha, get it?) returned to recreate their lines from John Hughes films to pay homage to the late writer/director. Many of these talents have been greatly influenced by the roles Hughes carved out for them, some of which are still best known for playing these characters 30ish years later.