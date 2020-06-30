Watch Josh Gad Pay Tribute To John Hughes With Appearances By Chevy Chase, Catherine O'Hara And More

Leave a Comment
Any other summer movie season is usually overwhelmed with high profile big-screen release after release, but in 2020 many of us are taking this time to experience our old favorites all over again at home. There’s no shame in a good nostalgia trip and Frozen actor Josh Gad has been championing an exciting slew of reunions from our favorite casts including The Goonies, Ghostbusters and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. His latest Reunited Apart brings together the various stars of John Hughes’ movies.
Many moviegoers have fond movie memories from John Hughes' impressive body of work, which includes iconic teen films Sixteen Candles, Weird Science and Breakfast Club laugh-out-loud classics like the National Lampoon’s series, Home Alone and Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Many of the original actors in these beloved movies have just paid tribute to their roles with the below video:
Anyone else ready for a John Hughes marathon now? That was simply delightful. In a departure from the typical Josh Gad content found on his recently-popular YouTube channel, sixteen actors (ha, get it?) returned to recreate their lines from John Hughes films to pay homage to the late writer/director. Many of these talents have been greatly influenced by the roles Hughes carved out for them, some of which are still best known for playing these characters 30ish years later.
Molly Ringwald fittingly opens out the video with a moment from Sixteen Candles where she drops an F-bomb about her mom forgetting her birthday. A 52-year-old Anthony Michael Hall rocks some shades to deliver a line as the “brain” in Breakfast Club during his time in detention. Chevy Chase delivers one especially hilarious moment during Clark Griswald’s breaking point at the end of 1983’s National Lampoon’s Vacation and Catherine O’Hara flawlessly takes on her “KEVIN!” moment in Home Alone at the close of the video.
The influence of John Hughes on Hollywood is especially clear with a look at this tribute. Actors such as Steve Martin, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jane Krakowski and Michael Keaton are still very much important figures in the film industry; their work with Hughes movies are a large part of that. Hughes greatly defined the teen comedy genre in the ‘80s, although they aren’t as prevalent today.
John Hughes passed away over 10 years ago at the age of 59 of a heart attack after writing over 30 movies, a majority of which are still celebrated today. This Reunited Apart tribute precedes Josh Gad’s recent get-together with the cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off for a 45-minute episode featuring the original cast including Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara and Jennifer Grey.
What's your favorite John Hughes movie?