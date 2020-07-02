Why John Wick's Director Loved Seeing The Movie On The Big Screen And What He Learned

We had no money. We had to watch dailies and edit on this small TV. So the first time we saw it, I really thought, wow. One, you realize how many mistakes you made. Two, you realize wow this is really cool seeing it on the big screen. But that’s the romantic, nostalgic thing I grew up with. Today, audiences are so used to streaming and sitting at home being comfortable and stuff, so who knows what’s going to happen. But again, I’m going to go with story and project first and then the format is the followup for me.