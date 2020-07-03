Does Pacific Rim Uprising Have A Director’s Cut? Steven DeKnight Clears Things Up

This makes for what is probably the second unreleased draft of a Pacific Rim sequel that fans would pay to get their hands on. The other alternate version of Pacific Rim Uprising being, of course, the initial version crafted by Guillermo del Toro and writer Zak Penn, which was junked when the timetable for the second film was accelerated by Legendary’s sale to the Wanda Group. As it’s been two years since the actual continuation of the Pacific Rim series was released into theaters, and there’s been little to no word of whether we’ll get that potentially amazing follow-up promised in the closing moments of Pacific Rim Uprising or not, the release of either of these alternate drafts would be the next best thing.