Seth Rogen's First An American Pickle Trailer Is A Pretty Big Dill

How did Seth Rogen beat Adam Sandler to this pitch? The Sandman might have taken the concept down more adolescent avenues, though. Rogen seems to want to use Herschel’s plight to explore his own faith, via Ben’s defense of Judaism and his lack of participation in the religion’s strict practices. And that’s a clever way to get into a deeper conversation over faith and religion in 2020. I really hope the movie ends up being as deep as this first trailer turned out to be.