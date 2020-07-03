Black Snake Moan's Christina Ricci Files For Divorce After Reported Domestic Altercation

Like most childhood stars that grow up fast, Christina Ricci took on more edgy, dramatic roles, like in Black Snake Moan. The movie, which received fair reviews at the time of its release and wasn’t a commercial success by any means, is a 2006 southern gothic starring Samuel L. Jackson and Christina Ricci about a God-fearing bluesman named Lazarus (Jackson) that finds a half-naked, drunk, party girl in his driveway. He nurses Christina Ricci’s character back to health but then chains her to a radiator to help cure her mental health as well.