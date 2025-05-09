Christina Haack Said Her 'Divorce Hasn't Been Cheap,' And Shared How She's Cut Down On Spending

It was just in early May that former Flip or Flop host Christina Haack was able to finalize her incredibly contentious divorce from Josh Hall. While their back and forth in the proceedings saw a lot of allegations, particularly from Haack about Hall’s supposed wrongdoings with regards to financial matters, it is somewhat lucky that they were able to come to an agreement before the one-year mark of their separate divorce filings . However, Haack has opened up about the financial toll taken for that split, and has shared one way that she’s cut back on her spending to compensate.

What Did Christina Haack Say About Her Expensive Divorce From Josh Hall And How She’s Cut Down On Spending?

As the divorce proceedings of Christina Haack and Josh Hall went on (they were married for almost three years), the Christina on the Coast star made allegations about how her ex was asking for “asinine” amounts of money and “wants to retire off me.” That led her to voicing her one regret about her third marriage, which was wishing she’d gotten a prenup beforehand or not married him at all. We don’t know the details of the settlement that was reached recently, but even if Haack isn’t required to hand over any cash to her former spouse, you can bet that the same isn’t true of her high profile legal team.

In taking to her Instagram Stories (via People ) recently, the real estate maven opened up about the divorce and trying to cut down on her spending in its wake. When talking about the dress she wore to celebrate Emmy consideration for her 2025 TV schedule hit, The Flip Off, she said:

Paying for this divorce hasn’t been cheap so I’ve been trying to cut down on my spending especially when it comes to clothes. This dress was super cute and only $65.

Well, $65 is certainly a steal compared to what celebs usually wear when they step out for fancy events, and no one can say that the home design expert looked like she was wearing a bargain that most regular folks could afford. Haack shared the look on Instagram , and attended the evening with the man she’s been dating for a few months now, Chris Larocca, and was joined by her so-stars on The Flip Off, Heather Rae (who called working with the exes “beautiful chaos” ) and Tarek El Moussa.

Of course, the process of filming that popular show (which Heather and Christina are both game to revisit with a second season ) was made even more awkward than just Haack competing against her first ex-husband and his new wife, when she and Hall (who was supposed to take part in the show as well) split early on. One of the rumored reasons for that split was that Haack didn’t think Hall was “contributing enough to the household” financially , with her then publicly claiming that he had “ diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account” without her prior knowledge or consent.

Luckily this tough period of her life is officially over, and Christina Haack can continue to crush 2025 as she leans on her secret to bouncing back after hard times. And, it’s great that she’s found a way to look good doing it while saving a bit of money.