Hamilton Hot Take: In The Heights Is The Better Lin-Manuel Miranda Musical

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are Broadway success stories, and then there's Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton. The hip hop musical about the titular founding father and his work shaping the country became a pop culture sensation following its Broadway opening in 2015. And now all Disney+ subscribers can be in the room where it happens thanks the Hamilton movie that recently arrived on streaming. The filmed stage adaptation exceeded every possible expectation, but I've got a scorching hot Hamil-take. Namely, that Miranda's first musical In the Heights is superior.