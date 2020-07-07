Halle Berry Drops Out Of Transgender Role Following Backlash

Within the last few years, creatives in Hollywood have started to become more conscious of representation across the film and TV mediums. This includes steering away from casting stars in roles that could be played by those who belong to a specific minority group. Over the years, this has been a common practice, especially when it comes to LGBTQ community, with many straight or cisgender actors portraying gay or transgender characters. Most recently, Halle Berry revealed that she considered playing a transgender man in an upcoming film but, following backlash, she’s now opted against it.