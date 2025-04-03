After Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday Cast Announcement, Another X-Men OG Got Real About Returning

Last week’s massive Marvel livestream that revealed the cast of Avengers: Doomsday had so many names on it that it’s hard to believe there’s an actor in Hollywood who won’t be in the movie. But there were more than a few surprising omissions in the cast for the upcoming Marvel movie, including former X-Man Halle Berry.

The biggest surprises in the Avengers: Doomsday announcements came when several members of the original X-Men franchise cast saw their names on the back of chairs. Not only did we get Kelsey Grammer and Patrick Stewart (who had both made brief MCU appearances already), but the list also included the likes of Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden. Conspicuous by her absence, however, was former Storm actress Halle Berry. She was recently asked by Black Girl Nerds if she might still get her name on a chair. Disappointingly, she said…

Keep waiting! Not gonna be there! [laughs] It's not gonna be there.

While Avengers: Doomsday is now in production, it seems likely that the list of actors revealed in the livestream aren’t every actor who will be in the movie. It’s a safe bet that some surprises are still being kept behind the curtain. With so many other X-Men actors returning, fans (including myself while I live blogged the event), fully expected to see Berry’s name join the others. But it never did.

Halle Berry’s answer seems pretty definitive. Most of the time when actors are asked questions they can’t answer, they’ll talk around the question to avoid outright denying something that is actually true. Berry’s answer doesn’t leave a great deal of wiggle room.

What’s more, if you listen below to the way she answers the question, she seems disappointed and resigned to the fact that her name is “not gonna be there.” One wonders if perhaps there were talks between her and Marvel, and they just couldn’t make a deal.

Halle Berry says during her red carpet interview at CinemaCon her name “won’t be there” for the chair reveal for the next set of names to be uncovered for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/22mbqVMcBCApril 3, 2025

There is always the possibility that Halle Berry might still appear alongside her X-Men castmates in Avengers: Doomsday. Perhaps Berry is being coy with an answer, simply saying her casting won’t be announced, even if it is happening. Or maybe Berry is taking a lesson from Andrew Garfield, and just straight up lying about whether she's in the movie. Even if there are currently no plans for her to appear, if the voices are loud enough from fans who want to see Storm return, maybe the Russo Brothers will make some changes and find a place for her. There's still time.

If we don’t see Halle Berry in Avengers: Doomsday, it will certainly be disappointing. In whatever capacity the X-Men will appear, it’s hard to imagine she won’t be missed. Still, there’s always Avengers: Secret Wars, which is certainly going to try and find some way to top Doomsday. Maybe Halle Berry will be its secret weapon.