Halle Berry Has Been Proposed To, But Hasn't Said Yes Yet. She Explained Why
There's a deep reason behind it.
Well, Halle Berry is almost engaged. The actress and her partner, Van Hunt, recently revealed that he has proposed to her. However, as of right now, “it’s still on hold.” Don’t get it twisted, though; they’re very much a happy couple, and have plans to get married, which became clear as Berry explained why she hasn’t said yes yet.
This started when Van Hunt came out during Berry’s appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends, which aired on the 2025 TV schedule on June 4. While on Today, he let the world know that he has popped the question. However, the X-Men actress hasn’t given him an answer, as he explained:
Now, that might be surprising. It’s not often you hear a happy couple talk about how they’ve experienced a proposal that didn’t end with an instant “yes.” However, there’s more to this story.
Berry then explained that they don’t feel like marriage is needed to validate their relationship, and because of that, there isn’t a need to do it right away. She explained:
Berry and Hunt have been together since 2020, and rumors about them getting married have swirled here and there. However, as the actress clearly stated, they don’t feel like that’s a necessity, which is why she hasn’t responded to his proposal yet.
They show their love for each other frequently and publicly, though. From Berry’s Valentine’s Day post to giving us a peek into their Christmas to cute photoshoots that feature her and Hunt, it’s clear their love runs deep, and it has for years.
However, a “yes” to the engagement question might be coming, as the Monster’s Ball star continued the conversation by saying:
Considering they’ve been together for five years and have shown their love in many cute and caring ways, I have no doubt they’re in this for the long haul. I also love their feelings about marriage in general, and Berry’s incredibly sweet comment about Van Hunt being “the person [she] should have married.”
So, maybe, someday she’ll finally answer his question, and they’ll get married. However, for now, it sounds like they’re happy as can be as a couple.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
