New Tron Rumor Offers Hope For A New Sequel

The Tron franchise has proven to be incredibly resilient, despite the fact that it's difficult to call it anything more than a cult classic. The first film was a financial disappointment to the point that it was decades before we saw the sequel Tron: Legacy, and while that film was a reasonable success, it wasn't enough of a hit to get a sequel of its own, at least so far. And yet, it seems like there may be a chance that we could still see a new Tron movie that follows up on the events of Legacy after all, and maybe sooner than later.