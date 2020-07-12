Anthony Ramos: 7 Great Things To Know About The Hamilton Star

Has there been a Broadway show that has gained more notoriety and acclaim in the 21st century than Hamilton? It's hard to think of too many shows that reached its heights. Lin-Manuel Miranda's astounding successful musical based on the life of Alexander Hamilton is an infusion of history and hip hop, recontextualizing the story of one of our nation's oldest, most famous figures for a new generation of music lovers.

Nearly everyone involved with Hamilton saw their profile rise following the show's immense success, including Anthony Ramos. The young theater actor played an emotional part in the dual role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, and he's gotten an album deal, several high-profile movie roles, and a great deal of notice and awards consideration, including a Grammy, thanks to his acclaimed performance in this extremely popular historical musical. Let's explore Anthony Ramos' rise to fame.